Theresa Picard, 83, died in her sleep on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home in Niagara Falls with her loving family by her side. Theresa passed after a battle with Cancer and her family is relieved that she may now rest in peace. Theresa was born August 4, 1936 in Timmins, Ontario. She married Claude Picard 64 years ago and raised three children: Roger (Gwen), Rita, Donald (Deceased) (Darlene), and Micheal, a grandson she raised as a son. Theresa will be missed by her five other grandchildren: Lisa, Tyler, Steve (Kerri), Justin (Marie), Tanner (Jennifer), and her eight great-grandchildren. She will also be remembered by her brother Rene (Adele) Coursol who resides in North Bay, Ontario, and Gabrielle Benoit of Timmins, Ontario. Some of Theresa's passions included fishing, playing cards and Bingo. She will be greatly missed! A special thank you to Lisa, for her compassion and helping her grandmother through this terrible sickness. Also, to ParaMed Home Health Care, specifically her nurses Lilya and Geneva. In accordance with Theresa's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted to Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). A family gathering will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Theresa can be given to ParaMed or to the Walker Family Cancer Centre. Online condolences may be shared on Theresa's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 26, 2020.
