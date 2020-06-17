Theresa BERKHOUT
The family of Theresa Berkhout would like to extend heartfelt thanks and gratitude for the love, support and many expressions of sympathy extended during this difficult time, made even more difficult due to the current COVID19 pandemic. First of all to the staff at Rapelje Lodge, Theresa's residence for the past 6 years. Your care and support will always be remembered. To the Armstrong Funeral Home for their guidance during this abnormal time. To the family members and friends that were able to attend a visitation and the final service in the Chapel as well as for their patience with the protocols in place, especially to Lori, Ben and Erin in New Hampshire, who were unable to be with us. To Father Donald Lizzotti, a family friend for many years, for his kind words of comfort and blessings. To the many people who attended the virtual service so ably handled by the Armstrong staff. Theresa will never be forgotten and will live on forever in our hearts. Sincerely, Sam, Bob and Pattie, Cathy and Lori.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Liturgy
01:00 PM
Please go to YouTube and type into the search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Theresa Berkhout Funeral Liturgy
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
Theresa has left Dan and I with wonderful, loving memories. She was a beautiful women inside and out and showed it with her genuine kindness and total love for people. We were blessed to have her as our neighbour and enjoyed our many coffee times. She was always ready to come for drives and shopping at various ladies shops. Memories of Theresa will always be with us. Our sincere and deepest sympathy to her family.
Angie Mascitelli
Neighbor
June 8, 2020
What a lovely woman, inside and out! I was always happy to spend time with her at work and she was such a bright spark! I know she loved her family dearly and Im so sorry for your loss. My sincerest condolences to the family.
Uta
Uta Haley
Friend
June 8, 2020
Im so sorry to hear of Theresas passing. I have many fond memories of Theresa during my years at St. John Bosco Parish and at Niagara College. My condolences to her family.
Sandy Bain Reinhart
Friend
