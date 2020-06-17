The family of Theresa Berkhout would like to extend heartfelt thanks and gratitude for the love, support and many expressions of sympathy extended during this difficult time, made even more difficult due to the current COVID19 pandemic. First of all to the staff at Rapelje Lodge, Theresa's residence for the past 6 years. Your care and support will always be remembered. To the Armstrong Funeral Home for their guidance during this abnormal time. To the family members and friends that were able to attend a visitation and the final service in the Chapel as well as for their patience with the protocols in place, especially to Lori, Ben and Erin in New Hampshire, who were unable to be with us. To Father Donald Lizzotti, a family friend for many years, for his kind words of comfort and blessings. To the many people who attended the virtual service so ably handled by the Armstrong staff. Theresa will never be forgotten and will live on forever in our hearts. Sincerely, Sam, Bob and Pattie, Cathy and Lori.



