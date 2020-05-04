Passed away peacefully at the Douglas Memorial Hospital in Fort Erie on Thursday, April 30, 2020. In her 96th year, Theresa Elizabeth Bray (nee Kucharic), beloved wife of Harvey Bray and the late Peter Sokoloski, loving mother of Janet (Alan), Judy (Doug), and Kathryn. Loved grandmother of Jason, Auriane, Elizabeth, Laura, Hayley, Elahn, Jasmine and Dustin and her nine great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Emil Kucharic and sisters-in-law of Cathy and Edna. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son Dan, by her parents Maria and John Kucharic, by two sisters Mary and Ann, and by two brothers Joe and John. Theresa enjoyed a full life dedicating her time to nurturing her family and loved ones. She loved travelling, oil painting and playing cards at home and at the Senior's Centre. Mom's sense of adventure was always the talk of those who knew her well. She will be dearly missed and eternally loved. "Enjoy yourself it's later than you think."



