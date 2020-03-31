|
Peacefully on March 28, 2020. Theresa passed away at the age of 74 with her husband by her side. She will be sadly missed by her husband, Gunther, daughter, Lisa Dilts (Wayne), son, Darren Arthur (Kim) of Redbank N.J., 3 grandchildren, Nicholas, Quinn, and Cole, stepdaughter Carolyn Bujtas, sister, Elaine Einarson (Lesley) and one niece, Melinda Capetelli, Alberta. She was pre-deceased by her father, Paul Brick and mother Gertrude Brick (Georges). She will also be missed by her close friends, Marlene (Keith), Margaret, Paulette, Denise, Shanna, (Josh), and many more. Theresa was born in Morden, Manitoba on July 24, 1945 and was raised on a small farm. She completed her schooling at Nellie McLung Collegiate in Manitou. She received her Registered Nurse's Diploma from Misericordia Hospital in Winnipeg, graduating in 1966. She worked for one year in a small hospital in Pine Falls, Manitoba, then moved to St. Catharines where she completed her nursing career in various capacities at the Hotel Dieu Hospital, retiring in 2000. Working in the Labour and Delivery rooms were her true passion and she was awarded the Dr. Earn Obstetrical Award at graduation. Theresa was a loving mother and grandmother and loved cooking for her family and grandchildren; their favourite being, her chocolate chip cookies. She was a talented seamstress and loved creating linens for the church. She devoted much of her spare time to volunteering for various organizations and to her church participating in many of the ministries. Her major passion was for liturgical music and she provided the music for masses, funerals and weddings at Star of the Sea and other churches on request. She was a member of the Catholic Women's League for more than 45 years having served as the CWL Diocesan President from 2003-2005. She earned her life membership in 2006. If family and friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made to Chalice or the Canadian Lung Association. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the many acts of kindness shown towards Theresa and her family. She was especially appreciative of the Eucharistic Ministers who brought Communion to her home every week. A special thanks to Rev. Father Richard, choir members and other ministries from Star of the Sea church and also to Dr. Nolan and the hospital staff for their care and compassion. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines A celebration of Theresa's life will take place at a later date. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 31, 2020