Theresa Carmela BERKHOUT
Passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 at Rapelje Lodge in her 81st year. Beloved wife of Simon "Sam". Loving mother of Bob (Patti Anderson), Cathy and Lori Gwilt (late Daryl). She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Mya, Simon, Mitchell (Rachel), Maxime, Lea (Greg), Maureen, Benjamin, Erin, by her great-grandchildren Leo and Genevieve, and by many nieces, nephews and friends. Theresa is survived by her brothers Peter Ursacki (Gloria) and Dave Ursacki (Bev), and predeceased by her parents Walter and Carmella Ursacki. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private family funeral liturgy. To view the funeral liturgy a link will be made available on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Please go to YouTube and type into the search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Theresa Berkhout Funeral Liturgy - where you will be able to view the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rapelje Lodge would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
