LOCOCO, Theresa G. (Pugliano) Peacefully on May 9th 2020, at her residence, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Philip J Lococo (1990). Predeceased by her parents Angelo F. Pugliano (1981) and Jennie (Vitch) Pugliano (1994), her brother Angelo J. "Buster" Pugliano in 1947, and her aunts and uncles, Theresa & Ubaldo DiGeremia, Christine and James Davis, Virginia "Tickie" Vitch, and her dear cousin Rita Vitch-Madia. She is survived by several of her family, Rosemarie Baldin, Elizabeth Burkhart, Michael & Sharon Madia, James & Mary Ellen Allison, Allan Vitch, Bobbie Brenchley, Michael & Pat Dawson, Richard Lococo and Fr. Donald Lococo. She will be especially missed by her wonderful friends and neighbours of 35 years, John and Edmay St. Angelo and her dear friend Nina Girolamo. Theresa had a rich and fulfilling life travelling extensively with her husband Philip. For more than 40 years, Theresa was the legal assistant to the late Archie Sheppard, of Martin Sheppard Fraser, and was a lifelong devoted member of the Church of Saint Ann (where, for a time, she was also the organist and soloist). She was also a member of the Catholic Women's League of St. Ann's and constantly volunteered for all church events. Her presence will certainly be missed by her numerous church friends and acquaintances. The stained-glass rendition of the Last Supper which hangs over the Altar at St. Ann's church remains as a testament to her dedication and devotion to God and her faith. Private service followed by the Rite of Committal will be held at Fairview Mausoleum. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to St. Ann's Church. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 11, 2020.