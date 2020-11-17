It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Theresa Hamel who passed away peacefully with family by her side in her 77th year on November 11th, 2020. Theresa will be deeply missed by many who knew her and survived by her siblings, children and grandchildren. The family would like to extended their appreciation to all the nurses and doctors on Unit D at the Greater Niagara General for all the care and support Theresa received during her stay. A private family service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 17, 2020.