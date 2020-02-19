|
|
Theresa passed away peacefully at her home, with family at her side on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in her 85th year. Beloved wife of John for 66 years. Loving mother of John Jr., Christine, Paul, Peter, Brenda, Donald, Pamela and Rachel and their spouses. Dear grandma of 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Theresa is also survived by four of her eight siblings. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The Lyrette family will receive visitors at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 3:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Wesley Woloszyn as Celebrant. Cremation will follow. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Society, Epilepsy Canada or the . Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020