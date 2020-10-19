Passed away peacefully at the Meadows of Dorchester on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife and best friend of 70 years to T. Gordon Wyllie and mother of Susan (Andrew) Foster, Gordon Wyllie Jr. (Janet), Christopher (Mary-Anne) Wyllie, Laurie (Bob Allen) Wyllie and Stephen Wyllie. She will be sadly missed by her many grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents George (1957) and Loretta (nee Loftus) (1963), infant brother William (1940), son Michael (2001) and sister Jeanette (2020). Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. A private family visitation and Funeral Service, followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery have taken place. In memory of Mrs. Wyllie, memorial contributions may be made to Project Share, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com