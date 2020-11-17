1931-2020 Peacefully, with her loving family at her side at the Welland General Hospital on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Guy Demers. Cherished mother of Normand (Suzanne), Claude, Monique Lapointe (Normand), Marc (Ginette), Michel (Caroline). She will be sadly missed by nine grandchildren: Melissa (Scott), Kimberly (Brent), Jennifer (Robert), Mélanie (Glen), Brianne (Michael), Megan (Andy), Daniel, Amanda (Jason) and Chelsea (Jayson). She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Réal (late Gisèle) and Jean-Guy (Suzanne). Dear sister-in-law of Hélène Holmes (late Claude), Fernand Demers (late Joyce) Helen Demers (Henri) and Elsie Demers (Lionel). She was predeceased by her parents Albert and Olivine, her brothers Armand and Philippe, and her sisters Yvette, Yolande, Simonne and Alma. Thérèse enjoyed gardening, knitting, and playing cards. She loved to bake and cook for her family and always looked forward to Sunday dinners with her loved ones. She especially loved to spend time up north at the cottage with her family. Thérèse was the Office Manager at H&R Block for many years. She was greatly loved by all her family and friends and will be forever in our hearts. Special thanks to the staff of St. Charles Village as well as the 4th and 6th floors and the Woolcott Wing of Welland Hospital for their compassionate care. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to WELLAND FUNERAL HOME. In keeping with Thérèse's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private service will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the One Foundation (Welland Hospital) would be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.wellandfuneralhome.com