The family announces with sorrow, the passing of Thomas Alvin Chambers at age 71 (December 16, 1948 - March 10, 2020) at Timmins & District Hospital following a brief illness. Survived by his children Joe, Tanya (Richard), Chase, and Blake. Proud grandfather of Hailie, Emma, Payge, Amaka and Keisha. Also survived by his mother Joyce, and his siblings Ross (Shirley) and Dawn (Steve). Predeceased by his father Alvin. Tom was a truck driver for Chambers Water Haulage prior to his move north to work as a mechanic in the mining industry in the Sudbury and Timmins areas. He was known for his enjoyment of, and skill in carving. As per Tom's wishes cremation has taken place, and there will be no funeral service. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Stinson Funeral Home, South Porcupine, ON.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 19, 2020