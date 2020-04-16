|
|
Another larger-than-life character departed the scene on Good Friday. Tommy's exit was peaceful, with his family at his side to say goodbye. He is in a much better place now, after surrendering to a vicious and aggressive pancreatic cancer diagnosis. While always feigning the "Big Time Charlie" tough guy image, Tommy dearly loved and adored his family. He is deeply mourned by wife Sandra, son Scott (Danielle) and daughter Erica (Justin) along with his grandchildren Juliette, Quinn, Thomas and Callum. He is also survived by brothers Bill (Rita) in Toronto and Rich in Niagara Falls. He is now reunited with Mom (Emma) and Dad (Jimmy), and brother Don. Tommy attended school at John Marshall, Princess Elizabeth and A.N. Myer before going on to University of Toronto where he earned a B.A. in Economics. After first meeting in New Zealand and travelling the world together, he and Sandra were married in 1973. His 35 year career with the Canadian Foreign Service took them to homes in Ottawa, New York, Trinidad, Buffalo and ultimately retirement in Vancouver. He relished coaching and supporting Scott and Erica in their many sports activities and continued that level of engagement with his grandkids. Tommy also loved his Saturday morning shinny with Scott and Erica and all the gang. He has already sent notices for the next "Heavenlijet" hockey. A full cooler of beer and a bag of peanuts is in the back of his SUV for the tailgate party. Tommy had a wonderful connection to his many nieces and nephews who delighted in his infectious humour and generosity of spirit. Each one has a nickname and a treasured memory or two from parties and gatherings in Trini and Buffalo and Oz and "Dad's Weekends" in London. Next to Family, birding was Tommy's absolute passion. He carried his "bins" to all corners of the world and regularly reported "lifers" to anyone who could be corralled to listen. He was particularly thrilled with regular trips to Australia to visit Sandra's family and travel the Outback with nephew Craig. At home, Tommy was the founder of the Delta Nats Casual Birders group and President of the Delta Naturalists Society. He made regular presentations at many local meetings and events promoting conservation and preservation of wildlife habitat. Rest in Peace, Tommy. We await your next birding report. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be arranged for a later date when Covid-19 has passed. Donations may be made to https://www.bcnature.ca/bc-naturalists-foundation/
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 16, 2020