1954-2020 It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Thomas Arbour on February 13, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved husband and soul mate of Adele Arbour for 25 years. Loving father of Melinda (Ryan), Gerald, Katie (Jason), Gregory (Tianna) and "man's best friend", Ranger. Tom will be sadly missed by his mother Virginia (nee Green), nephew Craig and 2 grandchildren, Cassandra and Jake, his uncle Joe and many cousins. He will also be sadly missed by his father-in-law Takehiko Yamamoto "Geeg", sister-in-law Josie O'Brien, niece and nephew, Kathy and Francis (Stephanie) and their children, Sloane & Myles. Predeceased by his father Douglas and brother Trent. Tom truly loved his family. Tom was kind and always ready to offer a helping hand. He was a volunteer firefighter and enjoyed coaching his sons and nephew in hockey. Tom enjoyed cooking and entertaining. Tom's work ethics lead him to a number of successful vocations throughout his career until he finally retired to Paradise, where his life long dream came true. Tom enjoyed riding his ATV, boating on the lake, watching the sunset and moon light cruises. Tom took great pride in his garden. The neighbours warmly referred to Tom as the "Sheriff". He would regale the neighbours with his gifted storytelling and no doubt, his many friends will miss his camaraderie and his infectious smile. Keeping with Tom's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive relatives and friends at the WELLAND FUNERAL HOME 827 East Main Street, Welland on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10:30a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Funeral service will follow at St. Kevin's Church, 303 Niagara St., Welland, for the service at 1p.m. Interment will follow at Doan`s Ridge Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Welland District Humane Society would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020