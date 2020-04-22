|
Known as "Scotty" has passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living in Burlington, ON in his 96th year. Dear father of Sheryl (Germain), Ken (late Janice, 2017), Susan (Greg), and the late Murray (2003). Also survived by 9 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. On February 13, 1925 Thomas Bruce Scott was born in Nakina, ON. He married Dolores Ferguson in 1949 and after 60 years of marriage, she passed away in 2009. While raising 4 children with Dolores, Bruce worked for the CNR as a brakeman and then later for the Department of Lands and Forests. The family also owned a tourist outfitting business for the summer months. Bruce transferred to Terrace Bay in 1968 and became Parks Superintendent for three Provincial Parks. After retiring Bruce and Dolores moved to St. Catharines in 1984. Dad always enjoyed the company of his many friends, especially his awesome neighbours. He was usually the life of any party as he kept everyone laughing at his jokes and crazy antics. He gave a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was also an avid gardener. We will always remember the kindness and generosity shown to Dad from his wonderful neighbours after Mom passed away. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, St. Catharines. Dad you gave us beautiful memories and funny stories to last a lifetime. You will live forever in our hearts. Miss you. Your loving family. Online condolences at www.butlerniagara.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 22, 2020