Thomas "Tom" Carr

Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Thursday April 2, 2020, at the age of 75. Beloved husband and best friend of 41 years to Sheila Welsh (nee Agnew). Devoted father of Bill (the late Ann Marie), Bob (Wilma), Tom Jr. (Jane) and Tim (Diane) Carr, and Rebecca Dempsey. Loving father-in-law of Virginia Dodge. Lovingly remembered by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren (too many to count!). Dearly loved brother of Liz and Ray. Predeceased by his sisters Vivian, Georgina and Pauline, and brother Weldon. Tom will be forever missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, especially his best buddies Don and Martin, and his furry friend Jack. Throughout his life, he worked for many companies, including Canada Dry, Canal Second Bypass, Lubrizol, and Falls Way Industrial. Tom was a true snowbird, spending his winters in Florida for at least the last 25 years. He will be remembered for the meticulous way he lived, from his clothes to his immaculate lawn and gardens. He presented with a hard exterior, and was often far too serious, but anyone who was fortunate enough to truly know him, saw how soft he was on the inside. He lovingly cared for his sister Vivian and friend Harriet, until their dying days. A private visitation and interment at Fairview Cemetery have taken place. In memory of Tom, donations may be made to The Niagara Falls Humane Society or Dibs Rescue (Dogs in Better Spots) and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 6, 2020
