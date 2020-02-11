Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hopkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Colton Hopkins


1952 - 02
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Colton Hopkins Obituary
Thomas Colton Hopkins passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 6, 2020 at the age of 67. Born February 15, 1952 to Martin and Mary Hopkins. Beloved husband of Linda Hopkins. Thomas was a loving father to Christopher (Abigail) and Matthew Hopkins. He was a proud new grandfather to Clementine. A caring brother to Colleen (Larry) Morrison, Shawn (the late Helmut) Pahl, and Martin (the late Jude) Hopkins. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Thomas understood that the good in life does not depend upon life's length, but upon the use we make of it. A teacher for 35 years and a devout Catholic, Thomas had a fulfilling life he smiled looking back on. He was a lifelong musician with a passion for drumming. Thomas loved history and volunteered his time at the St. Catharines Museum. He always looked for the good in others, gave the best he had, and left this world better than he found it. Thomas and his family are very grateful for the compassionate care they received at St. Catharines General Hospital, Juravinski Hospital and Hospice Niagara. Our family will be welcoming visitors on Thursday, February 13th from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. A funeral service will follow visitation at 12 p.m. In memory of Thomas, donations may be given to Hospice Niagara.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -