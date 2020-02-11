|
Thomas Colton Hopkins passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 6, 2020 at the age of 67. Born February 15, 1952 to Martin and Mary Hopkins. Beloved husband of Linda Hopkins. Thomas was a loving father to Christopher (Abigail) and Matthew Hopkins. He was a proud new grandfather to Clementine. A caring brother to Colleen (Larry) Morrison, Shawn (the late Helmut) Pahl, and Martin (the late Jude) Hopkins. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Thomas understood that the good in life does not depend upon life's length, but upon the use we make of it. A teacher for 35 years and a devout Catholic, Thomas had a fulfilling life he smiled looking back on. He was a lifelong musician with a passion for drumming. Thomas loved history and volunteered his time at the St. Catharines Museum. He always looked for the good in others, gave the best he had, and left this world better than he found it. Thomas and his family are very grateful for the compassionate care they received at St. Catharines General Hospital, Juravinski Hospital and Hospice Niagara. Our family will be welcoming visitors on Thursday, February 13th from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. A funeral service will follow visitation at 12 p.m. In memory of Thomas, donations may be given to Hospice Niagara.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 11, 2020