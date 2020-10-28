1/
Thomas Derrick "Dick" STYGER
1961-01-07 - 2020-09-13
Passed gently and peacefully with family by his side at Juravinski Hospital after a brief illness. Predeceased by his parents Cora and Walter Styger and grandparents Teresa and Stanley Styger of St. Catharines. Derrick sadly leaves behind his siblings; Karen, Kevin (Ronda), Brenda, Brian (Lisa), Denise (Lloyd) and Shaun. His nephews and nieces Ryan (Marcie), Allison (Tanner), Lindsay (Roger), Melissa (Jeremy), Jason and Joshua; his great-nieces and nephews Alexa, Lucas, Harper, Asher, Nolan, Chloe and Rylee. Derrick was raised and continued to live in the North end of St. Catharines. He was fortunate to have many special people, extended family and good friends in his life, including life-long friendships from his childhood and his beloved neighbourhood. He was an avid sports fan, whether playing year round road hockey starting from his youngest days, pick-up hockey at Haig Bowl, water skiing, snowmobiling and fishing up north, watching endless hockey on TV or even listening to baseball on the radio. Sports was in the fabric of who he was. In his youth his exceptional talent, which included numerous occasions of up to six goals within a single game, where often highlighted with his name and picture in the Standard, while playing for CYO Hockey. In recent years you would see Derrick cycling throughout the city and his neighbourhood, determined to improve his times while stopping by to check in on friends. Derrick followed in his father's and brother's footsteps drag racing at Cayuga, Grand Ben and throughout the States. This became his passion, with first place trophies, awards and prizes part of his many racing accomplishments. He was a proud, loyal and committed employee of Haynes Dayna Canada for over twenty-two years, of Motorcade for five years and more recently Auto Parts Centres. Derrick was the centre of his family and when needed most, he had an inner strength, gentle spirit and strong moral compass. Derrick was loved and accepted for who he was and has touched many people's lives. He was a decent person. He was a good guy. As per Derrick's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES (905)682 0474. There will be a gathering for family and friends at a later date. If desired, donations to Hamilton Health Sciences Juravinski Cancer Centre may be made in memory of Derrick. May Derrick Rest in Peace in the Safe and Loving Arms of those who went before Him. Online condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
