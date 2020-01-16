|
|
Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 56. Predeceased by his parents James 'Jim' (2017) and Mary Lenore (2005). Survived by his partner Grant. Loved brother of Bryan (Tracy). Dear uncle of Kiri, Douglas, Anthony and great uncle of Vincent, Mariah and James. Tom will be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. Tom enjoyed the outdoors especially going north fishing with his parents, brother and cousins. He was employed with General Motors for 36 years. The family will receive friends and family at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Friday from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Vigil Prayers will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church (21 Queen St. S., Thorold) on Saturday, January 18th at 10:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. If so desired, donations to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church or Mark Preece Family House would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 16, 2020