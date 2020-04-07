Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Fittante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Fittante


1947 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Fittante Obituary
Fittante, Thomas - Tom passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, surrounded by his family. Loving husband of 48 years to Helen, amazing father to Heather (Darren) and Mike (Katie) and best grandpa to Lucas and Logan. Tom will be missed by his two brothers, Joe (Shirley) and Mike (Debbie) and their families. He grew up and lived in Hamilton, until they moved to Beamsville to raise their children. Tom was a kind and hard-working man that will lovingly be missed by his family and all those who knew him. The family wishes to thank Dr. Volz, Dr. Mayer and his staff, Tracey, Paul and the rest of the CCAC staff for all their care and compassion through the years. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -