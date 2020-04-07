|
|
Fittante, Thomas - Tom passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, surrounded by his family. Loving husband of 48 years to Helen, amazing father to Heather (Darren) and Mike (Katie) and best grandpa to Lucas and Logan. Tom will be missed by his two brothers, Joe (Shirley) and Mike (Debbie) and their families. He grew up and lived in Hamilton, until they moved to Beamsville to raise their children. Tom was a kind and hard-working man that will lovingly be missed by his family and all those who knew him. The family wishes to thank Dr. Volz, Dr. Mayer and his staff, Tracey, Paul and the rest of the CCAC staff for all their care and compassion through the years. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 7, 2020