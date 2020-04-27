Home

More Obituaries for Thomas WRAIGHT
Thomas Garry WRAIGHT

Thomas Garry WRAIGHT Obituary
It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Thomas Garry Wraight on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital with his beloved wife Christine by his side in his 77th year. Tom you were my dear husband and companion of nearly 51 years. A devoted father to Jennifer and Trevor and proud papa to Grayden, Finley and your chosen granddaughter Brianna Bass (Baby Bear). You were very loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew you. The memorial service to honour Tom's life will be announced at a later date. Thank you to all our family, friends and neighbours for your kindness and caring. A very special thank you to our dear friend Peter Race who has been there for Tom and Christine through Tom's battle with cancer from the very beginning. We would like thank our family doctor - Dr. Lovegrove who from the beginning, always pointed us in the right direction. Special thanks to Dr. Kapoor and his team from St. Joseph's Hospital and special thank you also to Dr. Wasserman and all the Doctor's and nurses at St. Catharines General Hospital in the Oncology Unit for their excellent treatment and empathetic care. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the St. Catharines General Hospital-Oncology Unit. Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 27, 2020
