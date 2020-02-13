|
Peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at home in his 96th year. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving father Patricia (Raymond) Levasseur, Virginia (Jonathan) Wright, Janet Ingham, Lori (David) Morden. Dearest Papa of Kim (Craig) Thompson, Jay (Dawne) Levasseur, Michael (Chandra) Podio, Mark Podio (Jennifer), Brittani Nieuwesteeg (Matthew), Thomas Nieuwesteeg (Marissa), Catharine (Jamie) Flannigan, Melissa (Calvin) Ashby, Emily Morden (Anthony), Sarah Morden, great Papa of 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. Survived by his sister Edna Smith. Thomas was a proud veteran of WWII, where he served on the Iroquois Naval Destroyer. He was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Fonthill. Thomas worked at Thompson Products for over 40 years, and successfully ran his Hobby Grape Farm before retiring at 87 years old. Above all he was a family man. Family and friends will be received at Pleasantview Funeral Home, 2000 Merritville Hwy. in Thorold on Monday, Feb 17, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. and Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, February 18 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with burial there at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Reception to follow Memorial condolences can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 13, 2020