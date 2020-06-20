Passed away with family by his side, at Welland Hospital, on June 17, 2020, in his 66th year. Son of the late Clare LaHay, survived by his mother Phoebe. Reunited with his wife of 19 years, Margo LaHay née Thompson. Loving father of Tim, Amanda (Rob), and Tessa. Proud grandfather to Brenden, Damien, and Danica. Remembered fondly by his siblings, Charlie (Arlene), Debbie (Don), Danny (Julie), Becky (late Marvin), and Paul (Jackie). Special thank you to the staff at Fort Erie Urgent Care and Welland Hospital for the excellent care our father received. Due to current restrictions set in place by our Government regarding COVID-19, there will be a restricted visitation at Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave. Fort Erie, during the day of Wednesday, June 24, 2020. For those who would like to attend, you must call the funeral home between 9am and 4pm (905)-871-0444 to book a time slot. Only those with reserved slots will be allowed entrance into the building. MASKS ARE MANDATORY AND MUST BE WORN TO GAIN ENTRANCE INTO THE BUILDING. A private family service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to the Fort Erie SPCA, or The Toronto Blues Society. Online condolences and memories may be shard at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 20, 2020.