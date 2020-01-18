|
|
The family of Dr. Thomas N. Longo wish to thank all of our relatives, friends, neighbours, and community members for their many acts of kindness, words of comfort, mass offerings, messages of sympathy, meals, flowers, and for the memorial donations in memory of our father. We want to express special appreciation to Father Michael Basque and Bishop John O'Mara for their words of comfort at our father's funeral mass; to Bocchinfuso Funeral Home, especially to Rick, Kelly, and Paul for their guidance, professional arrangements, and caring service. Your support at this difficult time was very much appreciated by and of great comfort to our family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 18, 2020