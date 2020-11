Passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines Hospital Site on November 13, 2020 at the age of 93. Survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Aileen. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Mildred Mocha and many nieces, nephews and great-nephews. We wish to thank Dr. David Wan and all the staff at Niagara Gardens for the excellent care he received. A private family visitation will take place. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com