"Wherever you may go, no matter where you are, I never will be far away." Passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, February 13th, in his 69th year. Joining his beloved parents John and Yvonne Belanger. Now united in heaven with his nephews Jordan Belanger and Roland Bernard. Cherished brother of Pat, Jim (Linda), and Diane (Randy). Loving uncle of Alexandra, Daniel, Chanel, Joele, and Marie-Claude. Tom was a well-respected leader in the insurance industry. He will be forever remembered for his generous spirit, a lifelong animal lover with a soft spot for his cat RoJo. His passion for storytelling was boundless. Tom was a sports enthusiast and excitedly cheered on his Dallas Cowboys. Family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Niagara Falls, on Wednesday, February 19th, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Niagara Falls Humane Society would be appreciated by his family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 18, 2020