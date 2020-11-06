Passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of the late Miriam (nee Jones) (2015) and cherished father of Deb Dolynski (Marlo Cerminara). Loving grandpa of Gregory (Brandie) Dolynski, Stephanie Dolynski (Sebastian), Kirsten (Greg) Lamb and great-grandpa of Jordan. He will be dearly remembered by his sisters Deanna (Melvin) Carroll, Angela (Andrew) Hicks and sister-in-law Margaret (Bill) Killick. Predeceased by his son David (1985) and sister Donna Jessom. Sadly missed by his extended family Kyndra Rose, Camryn Garrison, Michael Cerminara and Jenna Cerminara. Cremation has taken place. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. for a Funeral Service in celebration of his life on Tuesday at 11 am. Interment to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. In memory of Tom, memorial contributions may be made to Diabetes Canada, and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com