Tiffany WELLER Obituary
It is with profound sadness that the family of Tiffany Weller announce her unexpected passing on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in her 32nd year. Cherished mother of James (J.J.) and Maverick. Beloved daughter of Susan Sherk and Harry Weller. Loving sister of Jessie and Shelly. Will be sadly missed by her nephews Gage, Hunter, Hudson and by her many extended family members and friends. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 16, 2020
