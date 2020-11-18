It is with heavy hearts that the family of Tillie Woychyshyn, announce her passing on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 91. She went peacefully into the arms of her dear late husband while surrounded by the love of her family at the Welland Hospital. Beloved mother of Jenny Hilton and sister of William Goba (Kathleen). Cherished Baba to Todd (Andrea), Ryan (Carla), John (Vivian), Andrew, Dale and Dustin. Great-Baba to Olivia, Ruby and Harrison who will miss her dearly. Tillie was predeceased by her loving husband Roy (2015), her daughter Barbara (2000), her parents Harry and Mary, her brother Michael, her sister Lillian and her cherished pet Angel. Tillie was born in Shell River, Manitoba where, at the age of 19, she met and married the love of her life, Roy. In 1950, they moved to Port Colborne where together, they raised their girls. Tillie and Roy were inseparable. She was Roy's best assistant when building homes. Together they enjoyed making wood crafts, travelling and Saturday afternoon wrestling with their grandsons. Ryan is her special and forever wrestling buddy as they would always talk about the upcoming Main Events and the wrestlers as she knew them all by name. Tillie was not only the WWE's biggest fan, but as Baba, she was her grandsons' biggest fan as well. Tillie showed no shame at their numerous hockey games and tournaments, where happily deafened the opposition as she blasted her air horn in support. Tillie was a regular patron at the Belmont on Sunday nights, where she and Roy enjoyed their pizza, wings and Wrestling Main Events. Tillie leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She befriended many wonderful people at the Friends Over 55 Recreation Centre, playing euchre and bingo. She absolutely loved special outings to the Casino with her daughter Jenny and her friends. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel, 179 Clarence Street Port Colborne. Due to the Covid - 19 pandemic, a memorial service will be announced and held at a later date where she will be laid to rest with Roy and Angel at her side. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends Over 55 Recreation Centre 554 Fielden Avenue, Port Colborne L3K 4V1. Online memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca