1971 - 2020 It is with heavy hearts the family of Tim Carthew announces his sudden passing, at the age of 48 on September 22, 2020. He will be eternally missed by his dog Ozzie. He was the beloved father of Courtney (Norm) and Jeremy (Savahanna). Special son of Marjorie and Richard Carthew and son-in-law of Michel and Huguette Lacroix. Dear brother of Marlene Carthew and Troy Carthew. Loving uncle of Emily Clark (Jon). He will be especially missed by best friends Richard Lacroix, Sandra Lacroix, Jim Clark and too many others to mention. In accordance with Tim's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will privately celebrate his life at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. -Gone Fishin'-


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 25, 2020.
