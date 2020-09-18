Passed away unexpectedly in Welland on September 12th, 2020 at the age of 53. Loving brother to Patsy Busch and Tom (Robin) Busch. Tim will be missed by his niece, nephews and his special friend Christine. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Lorraine and his brother Jimmy. He had a heart of gold and didn't have much, but what he had was yours if you needed it. In keeping with his wishes cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Donations made to the Welland Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Lampman Funeral Home. www.lampmanfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 18, 2020.