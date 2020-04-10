|
CULP, Timothy It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Timothy Culp on Tuesday April 7, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Claudette Yocco. Loving father of Shawn wife Tamara and Jennifer. Cherished grandfather of Lillian and Carson. Dear brother of Brooke Disipio (Bruno) and Donanne Rogers (Dave). Predeceased by his parents Donald and Hazel Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to WELLAND FUNERAL HOME. Keeping with Timothy's wishes, cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Rose City Kids would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences and donations please visit www.wellandfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 10, 2020