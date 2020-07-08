1/2
Timothy Edward John GAGNON
It is with much sadness that the family of Tim announce his sudden passing at his home in Niagara Falls on June 30, 2020. Tim will be dearly missed by his wife Deborah (nee Reid) and his children; Richard (Colleen) of Crossfield Alberta, Cheryl Gagnon (Gary Booker) and Leanne(Clinton) McHenry of Niagara Falls. He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren; Kathy (Shane) Gervais of Crossfield Alberta, Jackie Gagnon of Calgary, Alberta and great-grandchildren; Landen and Hayden Gervais. Tim was very proud of his 35year career with Ontario Hydro. He started his hydro days as an Operator in Nipigon, Ontario and retired as a River Control Supervisor in Niagara Falls in 1993. Cremation and service has taken place. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 8, 2020.
