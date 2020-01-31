|
|
With broken hearts we announce Tina's passing on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 55 years. Loving partner and best friend to Victor Freeman. She has gone to be reunited with her parents Giuseppe 'Joe' (2017) and Palma (2019) Pascale. Survived by her siblings Jack (Jennifer) Pascale and Mary (Bill) Cockburn. Tina will forever be remembered by her uncle Domenic Bruzzese, her cousins Tina and Sam Bruzzese, as well as her niece and nephews, extended family and friends. Her family extends a sincere 'Thank You' to the staff and nurses in the ICU at the Welland Hospital for their care and compassion. In keeping with Tina's wishes cremation has taken place. Her family will receive the comfort of friends at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (2000 Merrittville Hwy at the corner of Hwy 20) - 905-892-1699 on Thursday, February 6th from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Welland County Humane Society will be appreciated by her family. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences online at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 31, 2020