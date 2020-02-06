|
|
Surrounded by the love of her family, it is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Tina on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton. She will be forever missed by her parents Rocky and Frances, her sister Liza and brother-in-law Peter (Riganelli), sister Judi and brother-in-law Ludgero (Duarte), and brother Rocky. Beloved aunt of Marcus, Ally, Jake (Riganelli) and Nikko (Duarte). Will be forever missed by aunt Maria (late uncle Danny DiFrancesco), uncle Italo (late aunt Jean Colangeli), uncle Lee (late aunt Pat Bernard), Aunt Karen Dunn, uncle Bill and Aunt Sylvia Bernard, and numerous loving cousins. Forever missed by godmother Ruby (Frado) Abbass. Predeceased by loving grandparents Zopito and Maria DiFrancesco, Frank and Florence Bernard and uncle and aunt Giovanni and Emma Colangeli. Tina was a proud employee of the Niagara Catholic School Board and absolutely loved her job, her friends and her co-workers. Tina, lovingly referred to as "Weiner" (thx Colangeli's!!!) was a devoted Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Blue Jays fan. Her infectious laugh and bright and ever-present smile will be sadly missed by her family and friends. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Alfred's Church at 9:30 a.m. Immediately following, family and friends will be received at Club Roma for a Celebration of Life from 11 - 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juravinski Hospital in Tina's memory would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 6, 2020