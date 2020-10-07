Peacefully, on October 5, 2020, one week short of her 99th birthday, Tina was received into the loving arms of her Saviour and reunited with her beloved husband. Loving mother to Anneliese (Roger), Eckert/ Etherton; Henry (Kathleen) Eckert; Marilyn (Richard) Fediuk. Oma to; Charles (Tejal), and Jonathan (Rebecca) Eckert; Erich (Alana), David (Melissa), and Stephen (Missy) Fediuk, Kevin (Diana), and Jerome Etherton, and 13 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband of 51 years Jakob (2002), her daughter Rita (1993), and Rita's husband Arnold Wall (1986). Also predeceased by her father Johann Wiebe, her mother Anna, and her stepmother Agatha, 10 siblings and 2 step-siblings. Lovingly remembered by family and friends. Tina was born in 1921 in NeuSchonsee, Sagradowfa, Ukraine and came to Canada in 1948. Her life in Canada began in Fergus, Ontario at the McLean farm. In 1950 she moved to St. Catharines, to be closer to her parents and siblings where she met and married Jakob Eckert in 1951. She lovingly served her Lord in the Scott St, and Grantham Mennonite Church together with Jakob as deacons and in many other roles. She also worked at Tabor Manor as a nurses aid for almost 20 years. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private family graveside funeral service on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Victoria Lawn Cemetery, where masks will be required and all provincial physical distancing restrictions will be in place. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
