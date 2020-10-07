1/1
Tina (Wiebe) Eckert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, on October 5, 2020, one week short of her 99th birthday, Tina was received into the loving arms of her Saviour and reunited with her beloved husband. Loving mother to Anneliese (Roger), Eckert/ Etherton; Henry (Kathleen) Eckert; Marilyn (Richard) Fediuk. Oma to; Charles (Tejal), and Jonathan (Rebecca) Eckert; Erich (Alana), David (Melissa), and Stephen (Missy) Fediuk, Kevin (Diana), and Jerome Etherton, and 13 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband of 51 years Jakob (2002), her daughter Rita (1993), and Rita's husband Arnold Wall (1986). Also predeceased by her father Johann Wiebe, her mother Anna, and her stepmother Agatha, 10 siblings and 2 step-siblings. Lovingly remembered by family and friends. Tina was born in 1921 in NeuSchonsee, Sagradowfa, Ukraine and came to Canada in 1948. Her life in Canada began in Fergus, Ontario at the McLean farm. In 1950 she moved to St. Catharines, to be closer to her parents and siblings where she met and married Jakob Eckert in 1951. She lovingly served her Lord in the Scott St, and Grantham Mennonite Church together with Jakob as deacons and in many other roles. She also worked at Tabor Manor as a nurses aid for almost 20 years. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private family graveside funeral service on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Victoria Lawn Cemetery, where masks will be required and all provincial physical distancing restrictions will be in place. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
4998 King Street
Beamsville, ON L0R 1B0
(905) 563-8223
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved