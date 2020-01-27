|
Passed away peacefully with her old man and daughter by her side at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the age of 55. Predeceased by her parents Elizabeth and Garnet Dunseith. Loving wife and best friend of 25 years to Bill Bielecky. Cherished mother of Jessica Dunseith (Tyler Weaver). Caring stepmother of Amber (Darryl) and Dennis (Tracy) Bielecky, and loving step-grandmother of Jason, Grayson and William. Dear sister of Debbie Moraze, Pat (the late John) Korten, the late Christopher Dunseith, and the late Michael Dunseith. As per Tina's wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends are invited to call at PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main Street, Niagara Falls, visiting Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 2 to 4:15 pm with a funeral service in Celebration of Tina's Life to follow at 4:30 pm. In memory of Tina, donations to The Niagara Health Foundation (St. Catharines General Hospital Intensive Care Unit) would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 27, 2020