1933-2020 Tina passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the home she loved in Jordan Station, after a brief courageous battle with cancer. She leaves behind her beloved husband Arnold, of almost 60 years, her four children Irene, Marian (Louis Damm), Sandra (Marvin Oldejans) and Ernie (Melanie) Termorshuizen along with grandchildren: Meagan, Taylor, Hope and Grace; Peter (Netty), Ben (Rani); Gerrit, Reuben and Naomi, Sam (Courtney), Caleb, Hannah and Luke. She so loved all her grandchildren as well as her three great-grandsons: Aaron, Jonah and Malachi. She is also survived by her siblings: David and Janet Vander Molen, Bill and Frances Vander Molen, Jean and John Veerman, Ben and Nellie Vander Molen and Shirley and Kees Douwes, along with many nieces and nephews and extended family. Tina was born and raised in Rottevalle, Friesland; she is predeceased by her parents Luitzen and Renske Vander Molen (Kampen). She immigrated to Ontario, Canada in 1953 where she worked cleaning houses and caring for children. She and Arnold were married July 22, 1960 (Marantha CRC, St. Catharines, Ontario). She was a busy homemaker, and she loved her children and thoroughly enjoyed the accomplishments of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, often making the effort to visit them whether close by or across the miles. She was a long-time faithful member of Trinity United Reformed Church and proud supporter of Christian education. Tina was ready to meet her Lord and Saviour and she is now safe in the arms of Jesus. A private service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 10:00 AM. For anyone wishing to view the service via live stream visit www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca to access our Facebook Page. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when we are all able to gather together. If desired as an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Word and Deed Ministries or the Canadian Cancer Society. "In all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose." Romans 8:28 Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 20, 2020.