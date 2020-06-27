Passed away peacefully at his home in St. Catharines on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. In his 87th year, Tiziano Andreola, beloved husband of the late Maria Andreola (nee Berton), loved father of Anthony and Luigi (Darcy), loving grandfather and Nonno of Nadia, Cole, Rebecca and Christina, great-grandfather of Jayden, Nikolai, Alexis and Gabriella. Dear brother of Sisto (Rosie) and Bruna (Luigi). Fondly remembered by his many friends, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by three brothers Vasco, Renato and Gino. Andy was a longtime employee of Niagara Structural Steel in St. Catharines. Andy loved his garden and a glass of homemade vino. Due to the current health concerns, private visitation and funeral service at Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to One Foundation - Walker Cancer Clinic in memory of his wife Maria.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store