Tiziano (Andy) Andreola
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tiziano's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at his home in St. Catharines on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. In his 87th year, Tiziano Andreola, beloved husband of the late Maria Andreola (nee Berton), loved father of Anthony and Luigi (Darcy), loving grandfather and Nonno of Nadia, Cole, Rebecca and Christina, great-grandfather of Jayden, Nikolai, Alexis and Gabriella. Dear brother of Sisto (Rosie) and Bruna (Luigi). Fondly remembered by his many friends, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by three brothers Vasco, Renato and Gino. Andy was a longtime employee of Niagara Structural Steel in St. Catharines. Andy loved his garden and a glass of homemade vino. Due to the current health concerns, private visitation and funeral service at Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to One Foundation - Walker Cancer Clinic in memory of his wife Maria.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel
39 Court Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R 4R8
905-685-6584
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved