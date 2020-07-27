It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my father Tjark "Jack" Buitenwerf on July 23, 2020 at the age of 89. Jack was a devoted husband to Menstje "Mennie" for 69 and 1/2 wonderful years. Jack and Mennie immigrated from The Netherlands in 1951 and went to Alberta to work on a bee farm. From there they moved to St. Catharines in 1958. Jack worked at the Water Works Plant in St. Catharines and his own Seed Mill in Smithville for many years. He has resided in Shalom Manor and Gardens for the last five years. Jack loved being outside in the gardens with the beautiful flowers. Jack was father to five children, Bill (Tammy), George (Wilhelmina), Dorothy (late Rick Holder), Elaine (Ralph Boverhof) and Peter (Henriette). Cherished Opa to 22 grandchildren and Great-Opa to many great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Bill (Tina), Nell (Evert Prinsen) and Ina Prudhomme. Jack will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens on Highway 20 if anyone wishes to attend. For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to Shalom Manor and Gardens or to the Diabetes Foundation. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com