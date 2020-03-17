|
It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Bowden announce his sudden passing on March 15, 2020 in his 77th year. Beloved husband of Jean (née Azzopardi). Loving father of Lisa Wagstaff (Glenn) and Mark. He will be missed by his grandchildren Lauren and Jack, and by many relatives and friends. Cremation has taken place. As per Tom's wishes there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. If so desired, donations to the Port Colborne Library would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 17, 2020