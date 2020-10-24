It is with extremely heavy hearts that we, the family of Tomaso Taddeo, announce his peaceful passing at Hogarth Riverview Manor, Thunder Bay, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 96. Tomaso was born on April 25, 1924 in Santa Maria del Molise, Italy. At a young age he enlisted in the Army, serving his country with pride. On December 19, 1946, Tomaso married his sweetheart Giuseppina Zappitelli and together they had one daughter, Anna. In 1952, Tomaso left Italy looking for a better future and briefly settled in Montevideo, Uruguay. Joined by Giuseppina and Anna in 1955, they continued to reside in South America until 1961 when they relocated permanently to Niagara Falls, Ontario. Until recently, Tomaso was very active; walking with a spring in his step like a man half his age. He was often told he looked much younger than his actual years; sometimes even being confused as Giuseppina's son instead of her husband. Tomaso took great pleasure in these comments, making sure to let people know that it was his homemade Italian wine that kept him healthy. One of Tomaso's passions was his vegetable garden and his green thumb was evident as his garden was always beyond comparison. He and Giuseppina spent many hours together, preserving and jarring their vegetables to enjoy over the winter months. Tomaso also took great pride in his car; loving and caring for it as if it had just been driven off the lot. He could often be found in his garage greasing the door hinges or just tinkering under the hood, making sure the car was always in immaculate condition. Above all else, Tomaso loved his family with his whole heart and would often proudly introduce a member of his family to a complete stranger. Tomaso was a long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Peace in Niagara Falls until he relocated to Thunder Bay, Ontario in 2018 to be closer to his family. Left to mourn are his daughter Anna (Tony) Zappitelli, grandson Joe (Susan), granddaughter Sandy (Kevin) and great-grandsons Nicholas Zappitelli and Jared Twardowsky. Tomaso had a very special place in his heart for his 'granddaughter' Michelle Zappitelli. His smile could light up a room when she walked through the door - thank you Michelle. Tomaso will also be missed by his sisters, Dora (Carmello) Cicchetti of Woodbridge, Emily Mignelli of Niagara Falls and his brother, Armando Taddeo of Italy. Numerous nieces and nephews and extended family also survive. Tomaso was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 73 years, Giuseppina (March 30, 2020), parents Rosa and Vincenzo, sister and brother-in-law Antoinetta and Addolorato, brother-in-law Luigi Mignelli, sister-in-law Assunta Taddeo and niece Rose Vivaldo. We, the family of Tomaso and Giuseppina Taddeo, would like to extend our most heartfelt THANK YOU to the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor 6th Floor for your love and care. An extra special thank you to Dr. Dani Garon, your care and kindness was beyond measure and we are deeply grateful to you. You are all appreciated more than words can say. We also wish to thank Patterson Funeral Home for the care they have provided to both of our parents and for traveling all the way to Thunder Bay, personally, to bring them home one last time. Our sweet papa and grandpa, we love you and will miss you. Until we meet again. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, with the Rite of Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mr. Taddeo, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer Society Niagara Foundation or The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre). Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com