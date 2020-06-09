Tome Jareb
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With heavy hearts, the family announces the sudden passing of Tome Jareb on June 7, 2020 in St. Catharines at the age of 73. Loving husband of 48 years to Nada, cherished Tata to Marinko (Daya) and Carole (Matt). Adored Dida to Lanka, Io, and Lilijana. He will be greatly missed by many family members in Croatia. Tome was born on the sea and he continued this love into his career. He spent most of his life on the water. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE Funeral Home 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines. A private family service will take place in our ceremony room. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tome's memory to St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved