With heavy hearts, the family announces the sudden passing of Tome Jareb on June 7, 2020 in St. Catharines at the age of 73. Loving husband of 48 years to Nada, cherished Tata to Marinko (Daya) and Carole (Matt). Adored Dida to Lanka, Io, and Lilijana. He will be greatly missed by many family members in Croatia. Tome was born on the sea and he continued this love into his career. He spent most of his life on the water. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE Funeral Home 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines. A private family service will take place in our ceremony room. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tome's memory to St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 9, 2020.