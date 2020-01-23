|
Surrounded by her family, our beautiful wife, mother and nonna, Tonina, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the age of 73 after a year long battle with pancreatic cancer. Tonina came to Canada in 1966 at the young age of 19, the first of her family, to start a new life. She met the love of her life Giustino whom she married in 1970. Together they built a life filled with love and wonderful memories. Tonina worked in the dietary department at the Welland hospital for 37 years. "Toni" made friends with whomever she met along the way; always offering her help, a kind word or simply a smile. She lived by the phrase "If you could help someone, why not?" She is survived by her adoring husband of 49 years, Giustino, her "four roses" Irene, Gabriella, Erica and Stefania, her sons-in-law whom she fondly referred to as her "sons" Anthony, Robert, Branko and Marc. Nonna Toni's life was complete with her grandchildren Luca, Adam, Simona, Vienna, Sebastian and Evangeline. She is also survived by her father Fausto, siblings Carmela (Franco), Giovanna (late Frank), Franco (Karen), Patrizia (Antonio) and Giuseppe (Saprena), sister-in-law Lilia (Tonino) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her mother Eleonora, brother Emilio and her best friend and mother-in-law Irene. Although small in stature, she was a tower of strength, love, kindness and generosity to all who had the privilege to know her. There was always a place at the table for anyone who came to the door. Nothing was more important to her than her family. She will be missed by family and friends near and far. Visitation will take place at J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on Thursday, January 23, from 6-8, Friday 2-4 and 6-8. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25th at 9:30 at St. Mary Church, Welland. Rite of Committal to follow at Pleasantview Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sisters of the Sacred Heart, or St. Mary Church. Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 23, 2020