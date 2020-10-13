Tonino De Angelis

Passed away at his residence on October 9, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Adelia - 1994. Loving father of Aven (Cristina) and Carla. He was a caring nonno who adored his 2 grandsons Michael and Alexander. Dear brother of Fernando (late Jessie). Also survived by his brother in-law Gianino Principi (Paula), sister in-law Louisa Principi and by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Crescentino and Giulia, his brother Guido (Elaine), and by his brothers in-law Franco Principi (Marisa) and Primo Principi. Tonino was born in Piagge, Italy and came to Port Colborne in 1956 with his wife Adelia. He loved to fish, hunt, garden and was known for all the fruits and vegetables he grew. Tonino enjoyed his work for Robin Hood and retired after 37 years. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 379 Fares Street, Port Colborne on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Michael Andrysiak as celebrant. As per Ontario COVID-19 Regulations, attendance is limited to 30% of the church's capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of all guests and staff. All guests attending MUST wear a facemask. Entombment will follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the St. Therese of Lisieux or Help a Child Smile. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca