Tony Aiello

(1944-2020) Passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital on the 6th of September 2020 with his loving wife of 47 years, Anna by his side. Tony leaves behind his son, Marco and he is Nonno to Tyler, Joshua and Emma. Survived by his brother Frank (Julie), sister in law Gina Crossley (Glenn) and many nephews and nieces. Tony is predeceased by his parents Eugenio and Antoinetta, his brothers Aldo (Tina), Albert (Ersilia), sister Maria Cosco and husband Joe, father and mother in law Sam and Ida Grimaldi and his brother in law Tony Grimaldi. Tony was an avid sports fan and you could find him rooting for any team associated with Chicago. Visitation will be held at George Darte Funeral Home on Wednesday September 9 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home ceremony room, followed by interment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines. If desired, donations in Tony's memory can be made to The Canadian Diabetes Association, The Heart and Stroke Foundation or The Kidney Foundation. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 attendees. All guests attending the visitation or funeral MUST wear a mask