1/
Tony LUCIANI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1931 - 2020 After a life well lived, Tony passed away in his 90th year on November 7th. He was the beloved eldest son of the late Angelo and Rosina Luciani. Tony was predeceased by brother Joe (late Bobby) Luciani, sisters Lucy (late Jake) Murray and Pauline (late Bob) Hickman. He is survived by sisters Alda (late Eric) Luciani-Brant, Roseann Luciani and Dianne Rush and brothers Ron (Jessie), Mike, Fred and Ted Luciani. He will also be remembered by many nieces and nephews. Tony enjoyed a long career in radio throughout southern Ontario, retiring in 1992. He was a lifelong Library member and a 20 year volunteer at the Waterloo Public Library. In accordance with Tony's wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish, Thorold on Monday, November 23 at 11:00 a.m. COVID protocols are in place, physical distancing and masks are mandatory within the Church. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Ontario March of Dimes or charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the excellent staff at Cobblestone Gardens, Thorold for their kindness and care of Tony for almost six years. Also thanks to the compassionate teams in Palliative Care and the Dialysis unit at SCGH.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bocchinfuso Funeral Home
2 Regent Street
Thorold, ON L2V 3Y7
(905) 227-0161
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bocchinfuso Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved