1931 - 2020 After a life well lived, Tony passed away in his 90th year on November 7th. He was the beloved eldest son of the late Angelo and Rosina Luciani. Tony was predeceased by brother Joe (late Bobby) Luciani, sisters Lucy (late Jake) Murray and Pauline (late Bob) Hickman. He is survived by sisters Alda (late Eric) Luciani-Brant, Roseann Luciani and Dianne Rush and brothers Ron (Jessie), Mike, Fred and Ted Luciani. He will also be remembered by many nieces and nephews. Tony enjoyed a long career in radio throughout southern Ontario, retiring in 1992. He was a lifelong Library member and a 20 year volunteer at the Waterloo Public Library. In accordance with Tony's wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish, Thorold on Monday, November 23 at 11:00 a.m. COVID protocols are in place, physical distancing and masks are mandatory within the Church. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Ontario March of Dimes or charity of your choice
. The family would like to thank the excellent staff at Cobblestone Gardens, Thorold for their kindness and care of Tony for almost six years. Also thanks to the compassionate teams in Palliative Care and the Dialysis unit at SCGH.