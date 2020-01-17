|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Dominic Antony "Tony" Sergenese of St. Catharines announce his passing on Friday, January 10, 2020, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (née Fluellon). Loving father to Anthony (Tracy), Nicholas, and Daniel. Cherished grandfather to Steven, Amy, Kristina, Jordyn, Destinee, and Abigail and great-grandfather to Gracie, Tyden, and Zaydin. Son of the late Liberato Sergenese and Josephine D'Ammizio (née Ciancio). Tony was the last surviving child of Josephine being predeceased by his seven brothers and sisters: Mary Balsom (née Sergenese), Gerry (Eleanor) Sergenese, Charlotte Sergenese, Fern Hooton (née D'Ammizio) survived by her husband Lou, Rose Brown (née D'Ammizio), Pat "Spike" D'Ammizio, and Peter D'Ammizio. Uncle Tony will be deeply missed by all of his many nieces and nephews. Tony will also be sadly missed by his many cousins, extended family and friends. In accordance with Tony's wishes, there will be no visitations or service. He wanted simply to be laid to rest alongside his dear wife Margaret without ceremony as soon as possible. Tony would be grateful if anybody wishing to pay their respects to him would include him in their prayers. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent St, Thorold. Online condolences may be made at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 17, 2020