|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Trevor announces his passing on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 36. Trevor passed away at the family home with his loving parents by his side, after a long battle with cancer. Trevor will be forever in the hearts of his parents Mary Jane and Bob Christensen, his brothers Bob (Rhandi) and Greg (Sachine), and his niece Lyra and nephew Leo. Dear nephew of Bob (Susan) Phillmore, the late Kim (Sylvia) Christensen, and Glen (Jane) Christensen. He will be forever missed by cousins Leslie, Alison, Sarah, Sonja, Heidi, Emma, and Andrew. Cherished grandson of the late Jesse and Jean Christensen and the late Bob and Jean Phillmore. He will also be deeply missed by his canine companion Freki. In his short career, Trevor worked as community moderator for Ironclad Video. He was involved in program design and graphic design for "Sins of a Dark Age". Trevor's happiest times were working as a professional drone pilot for UVIFY, racing drones for team Canada in Montreal and Hawaii, and recreational drone flying with his friends in the Niagara FPV Squad. To his Drone friends he was known by the handle "Viking". Viking also designed and assisted in building many course tracks and created promotional videos for Multi GP Drone Racing League Races across North America. There will be a Celebration of Life where friends will be received by the family Sunday, April 5, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Fonthill Legion, 141 Hwy 20 E, Fonthill. Trevor was extremely appreciative of the care and kindness shown to him by the doctors, nurses and staff at both Princess Margaret Hospital and Mt. Sinai Hospital in Toronto. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Princess Margaret Hospital. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 11, 2020