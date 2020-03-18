Home

Suddenly passed away on March 13, 2020 in his 35th year. Beloved son of Terry and Laura Eden and brother of Brooke and Derek (Michelle). Dear grandson of Jane D'Uva (Tony) and the late Victor & Mary Eden, and Margaret Torok. Survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Trevor, we love you and will miss you... rest in peace. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. A private family service has taken place. If so desired, donations to the Welland and District Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
