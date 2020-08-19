It is with great sadness and much love that we announce the peaceful passing of Twila Luella Harpwood (Wardell) on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Welland Hospital in her 94th year. She spent her last days surrounded by her family and loved ones and now is reunited with her beloved daughter Linda Armbrust. Twila will be lovingly remembered by her children Tom Harpwood, Ron (Darlene) Harpwood and Phil Armbrust. Her sister and brother-in-law Gloria and Peter Ursacki. Grandchildren Bobbi Jo and Billi Jo, Rik (Bonnie), Robyn (Brad), Tanner (Jen), Amber (Aron), also her 12 great grandchildren. Twila was an amazing aunt to Stephanie Opdam and many other nieces and nephews in the Harpwood family. She will be missed by her dear friends and neighbors. Twila was predeceased by her parents Clarence and Violet (Rose) Wardell and her husband Douglas Harpwood and her brother Irwin Wardell. Twila worked and retired from A&P. She was a member and past president of the Business and Professional Woman's Club of Welland. She was a proud member of the Colonial John Branch UELAC. Twila was a lifelong supporter and volunteer of the liberal party and a member of the Liberal Woman's Association in Niagara's Center (Liberal Ladies). Twila was a classy, elegant and energetic lady who spent her life living every day to its fullest. She was loving and devoted to her family and friends. Twila's busy weekly schedule always kept her on the go. She embraced life never missing a birthday, holiday, anniversary, graduation or dance recital. She was a strong resilient woman who had fought and supported women's rights and was proud of the groups and clubs she belonged to. Twila loved to travel and discover new places, people and experiences. She would always find a way to connect and bring joy and energy to everyone she had met. Twila had a vivid memory of all of her adventures that she would share with her children and grandchildren. She would reminisce every detail and aspect about the amazing biography of her life. Twila was the foundation of her family with her unconditional love, guidance and nurturing encumbrance. She was truly one of a kind. The family would like to thank Dr. M Ali and Lise for their years of care! A private family service has taken place at the H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street in Welland. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com